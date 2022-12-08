Like These Directors, Will Koratala Siva Manage To Revive His Career With Jr NTR Film?

With the astronomical success of RRR, Jr NTR has established himself as one of the most celebrated pan-India actors of recent times. After winning the audiences’ hearts with his exemplary portrayal of Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial, the actor joined forces with filmmaker Koratala Siva for his next, tentatively titled NTR 30. Koratala last donned the director’s hat for the action drama Acharya, which was released earlier this year.

Despite starring the superstar father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, Acharya didn’t quite manage to impress the masses. Now, a lot is riding on NTR 30 for both Koratala Siva and Jr NTR. As the much-talked-about film marks Jr NTR’s first big screen venture after RRR, the audience has high expectations.

On the other hand, after the Acharya debacle, Tollywood fans have pinned high hopes on NTR 30 to mark the revival of Koratala Siva’s directorial career. But, will the filmmaker succeed in making a comeback with a bang?

Well, it’s not the first time that Jr NTR has agreed to work with a director whose last film tanked miserably at the box office. He’s proved to be a lucky charm for multiple directors in the past. Some of these directors include Trivikram Srinivas, Puri Jagannath and Sukumar.

Back in 2018, Trivikram Srinivas faced a major setback in his career after Agnyaathavaasi failed to fare well at the box office. After Agnyaathavaasi, he teamed up with Jr NTR for the action drama film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of that year.

Similarly, after navigating a couple of flop films, Puri Jagannath teamed up with Jr NTR for the 2015 film Temple. The action film did impressive business at the box office.

Sukumar, who created a rage on the big screen with the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, faced failure with the 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine, starring Mahesh Babu. After the film flopped at the ticket booth, he joined hands with Jr NTR for the 2016 film Nannaku Prematho. In addition to being a blockbuster hit, the action thriller also bagged several prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu, Filmfare Award for Best Music Director – Telugu, and Nandi Award for Best Editor.

