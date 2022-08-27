Lillete Dubey Recalls MIL's Advice About Motherhood: 'You Have Taken This Job for Life'

Lillete Dubey will finally portray a role that she does not get to play very often. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming short film, Birth. In the movie, that stars Shreya Dhawanthary as a pregnant woman, Lillete will be portraying the role of a maternity coach, Mama Nithya, who helps women in getting through their pregnancy. Meanwhile, while interacting with the Hindustan Times about her forthcoming flick, the actress revealed the advice that her mother-in-law gave her when she newly became a mother.

At first, she told the portal about how, just like other new mothers, she too was overwhelmed post giving birth to her first child, Neha. “There is neither a perfect mother nor a perfect child,” Nupur said. While remising the time when Neha was 10 days old, and her mother-in-law was helping her, Lillete remembered telling her about how fast she wanted her daughter to become 10 and get her life back on track. Post which her mother-in-law laughed for a while and said, “You think becoming a mother has some expiry date! As long as you are alive, you have taken this job for life. You will be worried, concerned, you will always be a mother.”

Furthermore, she shared how she sometimes looks at herself in the mirror and asks herself, “Hello, where is that woman from LSR (Lady Shri Ram College)? She is a mother, daughter, actor.” Following this, she claimed that having to play other roles in life does not mean that we are losing ourselves.

While talking about the gist of the film, Lillete mentioned that the film focuses on the pressure that women have to be the best mother in addition to wanting their child to be perfect. She added that there is no such thing as perfect and that everyone has their strengths and imperfections. In continuation, she recommended all the young mothers watch the film.

In the interview, she also told the portal that she accepted the role because birth is a character that she doesn’t get to play very often and that she loved working with new people.

