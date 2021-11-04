Lilly Singh Can't Stop Complimenting Priyanka Chopra at LA Diwali Party: 'So Proud of Her'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star, whose list of achievements only keep increasing. With her work as an actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka has made Indians proud. This includes YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh, who recently expressed that she is ‘very proud’ of Priyanka. Lilly and Priyanka attended a Diwali party in Los Angeles last night, where they could be seen sharing a bonding moment. Lilly could be seen wearing an red and gold shrug over a tan jumpsuit, whereas Priyanka opted for a floral lehenga.

In the video shared by Lilly on her Instagram stories, she could be heard asking, “Do we or do we not look like sisters?" Priyanka then said, “We do." After this Lilly could be heard saying, “Look at how beautiful you are. She is so beautiful, I am so proud of her. I am also a little drunk but I am so proud of her. You can follow sober. I am so proud of her."

A video from the Diwali party saw many South Asian women gathered to celebrate the occasion. Actress and writer Mindy Kaling was also a part of the party and reportedly gave a speech.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a series of photos from her Diwali photoshoot. She could be seen donning a floral lehenga with a golden blouse. She captioned her post, “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Priyanka also wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. Apart from that, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

