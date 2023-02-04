Lilly Singh can make everything possible. She recently made supermodel Hailey Bieber dance to a Bollywood song. No, we are not kidding. The Indian-origin YouTuber will soon make an appearance on Hailey’s talk show and it was during the shooting of the episode when Lilly came up with the idea of teaching Hailey some Bollywood moves. She shared a stunning reel of the duo grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s evergreen hit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, thereby leaving the desi internet in a surprising daze.

Dressed in an oversized leather jacket and matching trousers, the reel begins with Lilly Singh lip-syncing to the track until Hailey makes an entrance during the hook step. The duo then imitates Hrithik Roshan’s iconic shimmy step as the camera captures the cheerful moment together. “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hi Hailey Bieber.PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian," wrote Lilly Singh while sharing the video.

The desi internet couldn’t be more happier to see an international celebrity dancing to the tune of a Bollywood number. A user commented, “This wins the internet today," another requested, “Petition for Lilly to make every celebrity dance to famous Bollywood moves."

This isn’t the first time when Lilly Singh has made international celebs dance to Indian tunes. Last year, the YouTuber shared a video of Drew Barrymore grooving to Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The video was recorded when Singh was shooting an interview for the Drew Barrymore Show. “Finally met Drew Barrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen," Lilly Singh had written while sharing a glimpse of their quirky dance banter.

Meanwhile, talking about the title track of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, it was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Composed by Rajesh Roshan, the music video of the song captured Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel’s romance as they were left stranded on an unknown island. The success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan’s debut in Bollywood, turned him into an overnight sensation.

