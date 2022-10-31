Lilly Singh Shares Inside Pics of Her Glamorous Hollywood Diwali Bash, Take a Look

Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh sure knows how to get the party going. The set of snaps shared on her Instagram is proof enough. In attendance were actress Tia Mowry, Raven Symone, Victoria Justice, Francia Raisa, and even Professional Basketball player Candace Parker and Musician Tesher. Even Lilly’s longtime friend Humble the Poet, rapper Raja Kumari, Aadil Abedi, and Pallavi Sharda were seen in the snaps.

All glammed up in traditional attires, the entire crew was all smiles, looking like they were having a grand time. The YouTuber captioned her post, “Last night was a movie. Love & Love for real! Here’s a taste. Outfit pics/details, party details, other tomfoolery to come… but for now, this is all I’m coherent enough for. We blessed out here! Diwali to the universe.”

Check out the snaps here:

Instagram users called Lilly the Queen of throwing parties. “At this point, we should just go on tour together,” commented musician Tesher.

Entrepreneur and investor, Seema Bansal wrote, “The best time! Giddah on the dance floor was so much fun!”

“Now THAT was a party. A celebration with all things good. Thank you my dearest friend. Love You,” commented actress Poorna Jagannathan.

Meanwhile, the Canadian YouTuber also attended the Diwali reception at the White House hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Monday. It was called the largest Diwali celebration since the People's House celebrated the festival when George Bush was in office. Over 200 prominent Indian Americans attended the event that took place at the East Room. This is a significant venue as it has witnessed some of the landmark moments in the India-US relationship. Adorning traditional ensembles, in attendance with Lilly Singh were prominent faces like Jay Shetty, Kal Penn and Suraj Sharma among others.

