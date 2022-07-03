Lindsay Lohan Marries Bader Shammas, Calls Herself 'Luckiest Woman in the World'

Lindsay Lohan has married fiance Bader Shammas, the star’s team has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The Hollywood actress took to social media on her 36th birthday, on Saturday, to announce that she and the financier had exchanged vows.

Celebrating her birthday as a married woman, the Freaky Friday star said she was the luckiest woman in the world in an Instagram post Friday. In the post, she shared a selfie of herself with financier Bader Shammas.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," she captioned the post.

People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.

Lohan shared on Instagram in November that she was engaged to Shammas, with her reps saying at the time that the couple had been dating for three years.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for a smart businessman and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years. Lohan has two feature films on the way for Netflix. The first is director Janeen Damian’s Falling for Christmas, in which she stars opposite Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and forgets her previous life.

