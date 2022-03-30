Lisa Haydon Still Fits Into the Swimsuit She Bought 16 Years Ago and the Internet is in Awe

Model and actress Lisa Haydon’s latest Instagram post is an ode to the swimsuit she bought when she was 19. The 35-year-old actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday where she was spotted in a black and white polka-dotted swimsuit. Lisa was seen enjoying a drink as she lounged by the poolside in her black and white swimsuit. Flaunting her no make-up look, Lisa shared the picture on the social media platform and revealed in the caption, “Bought this swimsuit when I was 19. Slurp.”

Lisa’s latest Instagram post has got her followers and fellow celebrities swooning over her charm. One of the top comments on Lisa’s Instagram post read, “And here we can't even fit in the clothes bought 19 days ago.” Another fan commented, “And you still fit so perfectly in it.” Lisa’s post also resonated with those who like to hoard their old clothes, as one follower commented, “So good to know we are all hoarders deep down.”

Earlier this week, Lisa had shared a video where she was spotted in the same swimsuit along with a blue bucket hat. The model was seen falling into the swimming pool. Captioning the video, Lisa added how her action would be apt, “when someone asks a question you don’t want to answer.”

Lisa can be often spotted in a swimsuit as she enjoys her time by the beach or pool. In an earlier Instagram post shared in April 2021, Lisa was seen enjoying her time by the beach with her toddler son Leo. The model, who was pregnant at the time, wore an orange bikini set along with a brown sun visor cap.

Lisa also shared some other pictures from her beach day out that were taken by her husband Dino Lalvani.

Last year, Lisa welcomed her third child with Dino. The couple named their daughter Lara.

