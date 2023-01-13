Lisa Marie Presley, Singer And Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday evening (Friday morning in India). She was 54. The singer’s death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla Presley.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

This comes a few hours after Priscilla Presley posted on her official Instagram account that her daughter was “rushed" to the hospital and was receiving “the best care."

Lisa Marie Presley made her last public appearance at the recently held Golden Globes, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis," based on her late father and legendary singer Elvis Presley.

She appeared what netizens described as “unsteady" while walking the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, just two days before she died. In fact, a section of internet pointed out how the singer looked “weak" and seemingly needed to lean on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father- during her red carpet interview, in which she compared ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler to her late father, telling Extra, “It’s kind of done in sort of a funny, joking way, the way [Elvis] spoke, but Austin actually got it and did it perfectly without making it comical."

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

