Home » News » Movies » Lissy Hosts Girls’ Night; Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan And Many Others Attend

Lissy Hosts Girls’ Night; Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan And Many Others Attend

It is no secret that Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan share a great bond.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 17:59 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The party was hosted by Kalyani Priyadarshan’s mother, Lissy, and it also marked the presence of veteran actor Raadhika Sarathkumar.
The party was hosted by Kalyani Priyadarshan’s mother, Lissy, and it also marked the presence of veteran actor Raadhika Sarathkumar.

Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, known as the most popular actresses of South cinema, were recently spotted spending quality time together. This time, the actresses were accompanied by their close friends from the industry, including Anna Ben, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prayaga Martin, Aditi Balan and Rima Kallingal. The party was hosted by Kalyani Priyadarshan’s mother, Lissy, and it also marked the presence of veteran actor Raadhika Sarathkumar.

It is no secret that Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan share a great bond. The actress duo has been spotted having a whale of a time during several events in the past. Now, Keerthy and Kalyani decided to have a girls’ night with their pals from the industry. And, the pictures reveal that all of them had an amazing time with one another.

Keerthy Suresh gave a glimpse of the girl’s night on Instagram. Along with sharing the photos, she wrote, “A beautiful night with beautiful people."

Advertisement

Check out Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post below:

RELATED NEWS

The 22 Female Kottayam fame Rima Kallingal also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. “One with the girls. Cheers to the best party host in town Lissy Laxmi. Thanks for bringing us together," read her caption.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, fans showered the actresses with immense love in the comments section of their posts. One user wrote, “Sooo much talent in one frame! Fantabulous!!!" Another gushed, “All charming ladies". A third user commented, “What a line of incredible women."

Advertisement

A few days ago, Rima Kallingal shared a photo, in which she was seen having fun with Parvathy, Aditi, Prayaga, and Anna at an eatery.

The get-together of the famous actresses has won the hearts of many on social media. A lot of users were all praise for the actresses as they share a lovely bond.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 19, 2022, 17:59 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 17:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Makes Jaws Drop In Racy Black And Blue Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Swimwear Looks

+12PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Saba Azad Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week