Listen To These Five Songs By Taylor Swift On Her 32nd Birthday

American pop icon and multiple-Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Born in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Taylor started her career as a teenage country singer whose songs resonated with an entire generation of fans who call themselves Swifties. Over the years, Taylor has dabbled in different genres of music and has used her song writing skills to define the heartbreak sorrows of a generation.

Let us take a look at some of the memorable songs by Taylor that might make their way to your playlist:

>The Lakes

From her Grammy-award winning album Folklore, The Lakes is a melodramatic poetic song which could be an anthem for introverts. Taylor brings in hues of modernism in this otherwise dreamy song. You may play this song when you wish to seek social media detox or just take a walk among the woods.

>All Too Well (10 minute version)

Taylor recently released the ten-minute version of her heartbreak song which made its debut in 2012. The song reignited Swifties love for autumn, snow, and the red scarf as she sang about her heartbreak and the trauma of her past relationship. The song is an intricately woven story that depicts the beginning and the brutal ending of a romantic relationship.

>Fifteen

From her 2008 album Fearless, Fifteen talks about teenage love and describes all the feelings that an innocent girl would undergo. Taylor also gives sound advice to her listeners through this song as she wrote, “In your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team / but I didn’t know it at 15."

>Blank Space

Released in 2015 as part of her album 1989, Blank Space is Taylor satire on her man-eater image as the media depicted her dating famous men and then writing songs about them. Taylor demonstrated exactly what makes that image so appealing in the music video. The singer uses irony, wits, and her shrewd songwriting skills to pack a punch with this song.

>Willow

From her latest album Evermore, Willow is a love song but not a typical one. It evokes a warm fuzzy feeling in you and may also provoke you to think long and hard as to how the singer wants her lover to be. The song was written for and inspired by her partner and actor Joe Alwyn.

Wishing Taylor a happy birthday!

>

