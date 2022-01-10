Little Girl Tania Dances to Sara Ali Khan's Hit Number Chaka Chak, Wins Hearts

Chaka Chak, the hit song from Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re, is all over Instagram reels and people of all ages are shaking a leg to it. And now a video of a little girl’s wonderful performance on the hit number is going viral on social media. The little girl is wearing a Saree in the video, just as Sara did in the original song in the film.

Advertisement

The video has been posted on the Instagram handle of Tania and Sony. The name of the little girl in the video is Tania. The netizens are loving her performance and appreciate her dance moves. The most amazing aspect of Tania’s dance is that she has copied every single step of Sara to perfection. The little girl is dancing in front of a TV on which the Chaka Chak song is on.

Tania is in the same getup as Sara. Posted a few days ago, the video has received more than thirty-two thousand likes and hundreds of comments. One of the users wrote: “Today’s best video on the internet", while another user has said, “So nice and beautiful". A third user commented: “Awesome u r really a superstar. God bless you". Many users have also used emojis to appreciate Tania’s dance.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that this little girl has danced to a hit song. Her Instagram profile is filled with amazing performances.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, has become extremely popular among the audiences and even celebrities can be seen performing and making reels on the peppy number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.