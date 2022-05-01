Lock Up: Payal Rohatgi Wishes She'd 'Frozen My Eggs'; Kangana Says 'If Sangram Doesn't Marry You...'

After Payal Rohatgi revealed on Lock Upp that she can’t get pregnant due to infertility issues, host Kangana Ranaut has come out in her support by praising her for coming out. Kangana lauded Payal for inspiring other women to speak out fearlessly.

Payal got emotional on hearing Kangana’s words of appreciation. “I was a go-getter. I came from Ahmedabad to do something in life. I have been earning for my family since very young. I have faced many approaches but I have just focused on earning. Doctors advise you to do different things to your face which will make you look beautiful but nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs. While chasing, I didn’t realise that I will be so late that I can’t become a mother. I think every woman after they are independent and in a stable stage, should freeze their eggs. By the time we come to a comfort stage, our body clock doesn’t support us. We women should be more careful. At least, with a donor, they can become a mother," Payal said.

Kangana also congratulated Payal on her fiance Sangram Singh proposing to her. Kangana joked, “Now if Sangram doesn’t marry you, I will put him in Lock Upp for sure." Kangana also asked Payal her dream destination for her honeymoon. Payal said, “I would love to get married to Sangram and visit Kashmir."

In March, Sangram Singh announced that he will tie the knot with Payal Rohatgi soon. Payal is currently a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’, where she has emerged as one of the strongest contenders.

Sangram Singh confirmed on Twitter that he and Payal will get married in July around his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Sangram Singh said, “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone." (sic)

