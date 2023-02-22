Lock Upp 2: Rubina Dilaik Has This To Say About Replacing Karan Kundrra As Jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Ever since Lock Upp season 1 concluded with comedian Munnawar Faruqui winning the show, fans were super excited to witness its season 2. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show had a successful run, with the winner of the show receiving a lot of fame and popularity. The runner up of the first season of the controversial reality show was Payal Rohatgi, who wasn’t very happy with the loss, but she did make it far. However, it looks like the show will witness some changes in the upcoming season.

Lock Upp season 2 has been grabbing headlines and reports around contestants have been doing rounds. Karan Kundrra played the jailor in the reality show and he did win everyone over with the way he handled things on the show. However, it looks like he may not be a part of the season 2 of the reality show anymore.

Soon after this, several reports suggested that the Kitni Mohobbat Hai star will be replaced by Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, but it seems like this isn’t the case. As reported by Zoom digital, when Rubina was asked whether these reports doing rounds are true or not. She responded, saying it is ‘Just a rumour’.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the likes of Emiway Bantai, Urfi Javed, and Pratik Sehajpal, among others, are participating in the show and that they might be confirmed contestants soon. However, no official update is just in on any of the details or the contestants just yet.

Recent reports suggested that the production work on Season 2 is in progress. A few reports claim that Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have been invited to participate in the new season of Lock Upp. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Talking about the show, Lock Upp is a reality show similar to Big Boss wherein the contestants have to stay inside a jail. Now, the names Archana Gautam and Soundary Sharma have emerged for the show’s second season. Archana Gautam, one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 16, was a strong contestant on the reality show. If Archana shows up in Lock Upp Season 2, the joy of her fans will know no bounds.

