Lock Upp: After Telling Prince ‘Nora Fatehi Ne Bhao Nahi Diya’, Azma Fallah Now Develops a Crush On Him; Watch

If you are looking for new twists and turns every day, then currently Lock Upp would be the show to watch. The Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show brings forth new twists and turns with every episode. Recently, Prince Narula was brought inside the house as the ‘troublemaker’ and right from his entry, he started doing what he was brought for. It was during one such fights that Prince lashed out at Azma Fallah when she said, “Nora Fatehi ne bhao nahi diya tha." Now in the latest promo doing the rounds, the same Azma Fallah admits developing a crush on Prince and says ‘married man k andar alag charm hota hai.’

In a new promo, we can see Azma admit to Munawar Faruqui that she has developed a crush on Prince Narula. She tells the comedian, “Handsome lag raha hai bahut jyada. Mera crush ban gaya hai (he is looking very handsome. He has become my crush)." She also adds, “Pehle accha nahi laga lekin abhi accha lagta hai (I didn’t find him nice initially but now I like him)."

When she asks Munawar for help, he reminds her that Prince is married and has a wife at home. Azma simply replies, “Married man ke andar ek alag type ka charm hota hai (A married man has a different kind of charm)." See the video here:

Yes, this is the point where ‘waqt’ (time), ‘haalaat’ (condition) and ‘jazbaat’ (feelngs), everything seems to be changing for Azma Fallah. But we wonder what Prince’s reaction to this trouble would be like! Prince Narula is married to Yuvika Chaudhary, who he had met inside the Bigg Boss house. After her eviction from the house, Nora Fatehi had entered the show as a wildcard and rumours that she and Prince are dating started doing the rounds. Prince Narula had even claimed that he was dating Nora after winning Bigg Boss. However, Nora always said he was a good friend.

