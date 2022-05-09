Lock Upp Afterparty: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundrra Snapped With Tejasswi Prakash

The first-ever season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has now come to an end. The Badass Finale of the controversial show was held on Saturday night when comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. A day after, a success party for the show was held in Mumbai which was attended by several stars.

The host of the show Kangana Ranaut also attended the afterparty. She wore an off-shoulder gown and looked absolutely stunning. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kangana was seen giving a tight hug to the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor. Television actress Ankita Lokhande also attended the gala night with her husband Vicky Jain.

Advertisement

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also arrived together at the Lock Upp afterparty. While Karan looked charming as always in a black suit, Tejasswi left everyone impressed with her white outfit. The couple posed together for paps as they arrived at the venue. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra was the jailer of the show whereas Tejasswi also appeared as a warden in the show for a special episode ahead of the finale.

The show’s winner Munawar Faruqui was also snapped as he arrived at the afterparty. Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah among others also joined the mega bash. Prince Narula also arrived with his wife and actress Yuvika Chaudhary.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp after not only receiving 18 lakh votes from the audience but also the host Kangana Ranaut’s vote. Apart from the Lock Upp trophy, he also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.