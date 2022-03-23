Lock Upp: Ali Merchant Insults Payal Rohatgi As He Calls Her 'Chugli Chachi'

It looks like Kangana Ranaut’s dose to Ali Merchant is making him speak out and contribute more to the show Lock Upp. Apart from his small tiffs with ex-wife Sara Khan, Ali in the recent episode got into an ugly fight with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi. After a task, he ended up calling her names and blaming her for being double-faced. Ali, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, was asked to pull up his socks by Kangana in the last Judgement Day episode.

Following this, in a recent episode, Payal was seen mending her relations with the opposite team by telling them about her nominations for the charge sheet. This left contestants from her own team upset and disappointed. Payal’s team was unhappy as she did not play for them, following which Ali walked up to her and said, “You think you are smart? Even my driver and managers have better brains than you." He went on to say that no one should trust her as she is the “biggest liar." He even called Payal “Chugli chachi."

Apart from this, Chetan Hansraj, the second wild-card contestant, also confronted Payal saying, “You are behaving like double dholki, going behind our backs and talking."

Earlier in the day, Payal Rohatgi was seen calling everyone to her confinement zone and discussing the nominations for the charge sheet. She told Shivam Sharma that her name is mentioned in the charge sheet. Later, she also talked to Sara Khan and Poonam Pandey, who went on to further discuss with Saisha Shinde and Munawar Faruqui. Later, in the day, Payal was crying and requesting Poonam to help her win the task, but the latter convinced her to give up the task.

For the unversed, Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show that streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hoted by Kangana Ranaut. Reportedly, two new wild card contestants are set to enter Kangana’s jail – actor and model Mandana Karimi, who was also the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, and Pakistani beauty blogger Azma Fallah.

