Lock Upp: Angry Poonam Pandey Says Munawar Faruqui Is 'Hiding Marriage' for 21-Year-Old Anjali Arora

Over the weekend, fans of Lock Upp were in for a shock when Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was married and has a son from the wedding. While the comedian chose to refrain from sharing more details, the revelation has not gone down well with his Lock Upp co-contestant Poonam Pandey. A new clip from Kangana Ranaut’s show has been shared online, showing Poonam expressing her anger about Munawar hiding his marriage.

Poonam was speaking with Saisha Shinde, about Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui. Poonam said Anjali got famous after making four reels during the pandemic. She then brought Munawar into the discussion and said that the comedian chose to hide his marriage and is busy romancing a 21-year-old (Anjali) in the show.

“In two years, she made four reels during the Covid-19 pandemic and got famous. I don’t give a damn about that. My friendship for her was from my heart. May not give such a kind of a friend, even to my enemies," she said in the video. “Aur yeh…Munawar. Usko bachata rehta hai. Apni shaadi chupa ke 21 saal ki ladki ko pata raha hai. Yeh fact hai (And this Munawar, he is hiding his marriage for a 21-year-old girl. This is a fact). It’s the truth and tereko atka ke rakha hai (You are hanging in between because of him)," she added.

Poonam also spoke about Anjali’s boyfriend. “She has a boyfriend and still she is doing all these things. At least I am not that cheap to use my friends to protect me," she said.

On Saturday, Kangana addressed Munawar Faruqui about a picture in which the contestant was seen posing with a woman and a kid. Kangana said that the picture has gone viral on social media and asked him if he would want to speak about it. Munawar refused to talk about it. After Kangana shared her personal story of being in a relationship with a married man, Munawar decided to speak up. He revealed he has been married for years now and has a child from the marriage. He added that he was married at a young age but the couple isn’t living together for the past 1.5 years and the matter is in court right now.

