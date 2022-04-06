Lock Upp: Anjali Calls Vinit Kakar '40+ Pervert Buddha'; Poonam Pandey Says 'He's Seen All My Clips'

Lock Upp has got the viewers hooked and how. The show that started with 14 contestants as jail inmates, has also seen a bunch of wild card entries acing the show with the right dose of entertainment. The latest wild card to walk in Kangana Ranaut’s jail is Vinit Kakar. His entry didn’t create any unrest among the contestants, however recently, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, and Poonam Pandey were seen gossiping about him.

In the latest episode, the trio was seated together and discussing the wild card contestant and his behaviour. While Munawar called him “uncle types," Anjali said he is a “tharki 40 plus aged buddha." She added that at times, Kakar gives her the “pervert" vibe. Ali Merchant, who was also a part of the conversation, called Kakar a “dukhiyaara aashiq." Both Munawar and Merchant agreed to Anjali’s statement and said, “Tharki toh hai (He is a pervert indeed)."

Advertisement

Poonam, who was listening to her teammates all this while, shared that Kakar had made references to her adult films. “Mereko aate ke saath bola ki tere saare videos dekhe hai maine, vo bhi 4-5 baar" (He’s told me at least 4-5 times that he has seen all my videos)." To this, Anjali added, “This is the reason I stay away from him." Poonam further opined that Lock Upp is a family show and one should watch their tongue as people watch this show everywhere.

Kakar entered the Lock Upp jail as a wild card contestant, along with Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan. In the ongoing week, his name is on the charge sheet because he received 8 votes against him. On the other hand, Kakar had penned down Munawar and Karanvir Bohra’s names because the two are his “prime targets."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.