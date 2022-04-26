Lock Upp: Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, and Poonam Pandey Nominated by Contestants' Family Members

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. The show’s recent episode left contestants emotional as their family members visited them. From Anjali Arora to Shivam Sharma and Azma, contestants were left teary-eyed as their loved ones visited the show. In a promo released by ALT Balaji on Tuesday, the contestants are seen getting into trouble as their family members nominated the inmates for charge sheet to get locked in.

In the video posted on ALT Balaji’s official Instagram handle, we see an announcement being made as the jailor (Karan Kundrra) gave a special opportunity to nominate the contestants except Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah. As the video played, it showcased the faces of the family members as and the contestants as they get shocked by the revelation. As the video progresses we see Anjali’s mom nominating Payal as she blamed her for troubling the former. Azma’s mom too nominated Anjali, as the didn’t help her daughter during difficult times. We see Saisha’s relative nominate Poonam Pandey as she didn’t show the spirit of winning the show.

In a video released earlier in the day, we see Munawar Faruqui impressing Payal Rohatgi’s boyfriend Sangram Singh.

Meanwhile, in an earlier episode, Anjali’s mother was seen motivating her daughter and gave her a new cup as a replacement for the one broken by Payal a few days ago. She also revealed that it was Payal who broke stuff in the jail and not Azma who was previously being targeted by everyone. Azma’s mother also visited the show and nominated Anjali to be locked in the charge sheet. She even told her daughter’s co-contestant Munawar Faruqui that his friends are planning to target him. She even advised him to watch his back. Shivam Sharma was also left emotional as he saw his father after a long time. The two hugged each other as Shivam started weeping.

Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji 24×7. It also allows audiences to interact directly with the contestants. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra also recently joined the show as a jailer.

