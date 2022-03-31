Lock Upp: Azma Fallah Spits on Zeeshan Khan's Bed After an Ugly Fight

We cannot deny that the wild card entrants Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi have hindered the peace of contestants in reality show Lock Upp. The upcoming episode of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show will feature an ugly fight between Azma and Zeeshan Khan. The verbal spat went too far ahead when the former tried to destroy Zeeshan’s personal belongings. She took Zeeshan’s shoes and in the pretext of washing her pillow, she threw them into the dungeons. Even though Zeeshan tried to save them, he failed after which the actor lost his cool. Not only did he throw Azma’s suitcase in the dungeon, he also said that the beauty blogger won’t be able to afford those shoes in her life.

The fight didn’t end there- Azma picked up a garbage bag to litter on Zeeshan’s bed, however, he along with Ali Merchant, kept blocking her. Moments later, Nisha came in between to pacify the fight and calm the two down but Azma and Zeeshan were not in a mood to stop. Though Nisha took the garbage bag away, Azma did what no one ever imagineed would happen on National TV. She spit on Zeeshan’s bed and also took his towel, following which when Zeeshan tried to get it back. There was a bit of tiff during which Zeeshan accidentally pulled her hair. He also flipped Azma’s bedding and continued to call her cheap.

Well, viewers might be wondering what could have led to the ugly spat? The entire fight between Azma and Zeeshan was a result of the previous night, when the beauty blogger was talking and the the latter wanted to sleep. Even after his repeated request, she kept talking loudly and they had a spat during which Zeeshan called her a “piece of sh**." Though the verbal spat concluded at night, its repercussions were visible the next day.

