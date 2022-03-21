Lock Upp: Babita Phogat Evicted From Show, Kangana Ranaut Had This to Say to Her

Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, witnessed yet another shocking eviction, as, after Siddharth Sharma, it was Babita Phogat who had to walk out of the jail. The renowned wrestler was one of the strongest contestants when it came to tasks as she proved her mettle by winning a couple of them. Inside the jail, she shared a close bond with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi and Swami Chakrapani Maharaj. However, her journey inside the Lock Upp jail was short-lived, and she has now been eliminated from the reality show.

When Kangana took her name for elimination, she stated that though Babita was able to connect with the viewers when it came to physical strength, she lacked on the emotional and mental front. “Aap ne apne aap ko Kharch he nahi kiya (You didn’t invest in yourself,” Kangana told Babita.

Babita did not agree with Kangana’s remarks and opined that she invested in people and has even formed bonds with everyone in the Lock Upp jail. Karanvir Bohra and Babita were in the bottom two, and the latter ended up getting evicted this week. Babita, who had left her one-year-old son back at home to enter the reality show, got emotional while leaving and hugged everyone. Payal was seen getting teary-eyed when Babita walked out of the jail. Though Karanvir was saved, Kangana warned him to play the game wisely. She said, “Take my warnings seriously, don’t make it your show."

Kangana was visibly disappointed with Karanvir’s strategy and gameplay. Well, he wasn’t the only one who was criticised. Ali Merchant, the first wild card contestant of the show, also had to face the heat. Putting his name in the 'Charge sheet' for nomination, Kangana asked Ali to pull up his socks. Ali is co-contestant Sara Khan’s ex-husband, the two met during the fourth season of Bigg Boss and got married inside the show. However, the marriage didn’t last long and the two parted ways.

