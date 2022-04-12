Lock Upp: Bestfriends Mandana Karimi, Zeeshan Khan Involve In Verbal Spat On Kanagana Ranaut's Show

Even though the set-up, rules and regulations of Kangana Ranaut’s captivity-based reality show, Lock Upp is quite different from the shows we have seen to date, the one thing which is common is how relationships change during the course of the game. In the latest episode, a similar change in a relationship was witnessed as friends turned foes. The wild cards Mandana Karimi and Zeeshan Khan had emerged as new best friends in Kangana’s jail. Both are frequently spotted conversing, discussing the game as well as the contestants, and generally spending time together.

However, the recent episode witnessed a fight between the two best friends. Zeeshan and Mandana’s clash started when Mandana asked Ali Merchant, Zeeshan, Munawar Faruqui and Shivam to play catch with her, but the boys declined.

Advertisement

Mandana lost her cool and told Zeeshan that he licks “Munawar’s a**," and the actor wasn’t expecting such words from his friend. Zeeshan replied, “I’ve fought with that guy because of you," and stated that Mandana has also started acting and playing like Payal. After the verbal spat between the two, Munawar and Zeeshan were also seen arguing over Mandana.

Meanwhile, in the judgement day episode, it was Mandana who won the buzzer round during the final moments of eviction, which allowed her to reveal a deep secret in order to save herself. Before even speaking it out Mandana got teary eyes, and asked for water before she revealed her secret. After a brief pause, Mandana said that during her divorce and throughout the lockdown, she was romantically involved with a well-known Bollywood director. Without naming the individual, Mandana said that the filmmaker speaks about women’s rights and is even a hero figure to many.

Mandana went on to reveal that as she was not officially separated from her former partner, she had to keep their relationship a secret. After dating for quite some time, she got pregnant. The director, who at first wanted to settle down with her, backed out and refused to accept her and the child. Following this, Mandana shared that she aborted the child.

Advertisement

Upon listening to her story, Kangana got a bit emotional and opined that she should have kept the baby.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.