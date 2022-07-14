Lock Upp, Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Dating Pilot Shantanu Raje: Report

Television actress Sara Khan, who is known for the show Bidaai, is said to have found love and is dating. As per a report in ETimes, the actress who has been living a low-profile life is rumoured to be dating Shantanu Raje. He is a pilot from Thane. According to the source quoted by the publication, Sara and Shantanu met on social media and became friends. The couple eventually fell in love with each other.

The report also stated that the rumoured couple have been dating for some time now, apparently over a year. It also informs that Shantanu and Sara are serious about each other. The duo celebrated Eid together. Sara’s latest social media post is also with Raje, where they can be seen acting for a funny reel. However, the actress did not respond to the publication.

The actress was last seen in the controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Her ex-husband Ali Merchant, too, joined the show. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

She had said on the show that Ali Merchant was cheating on her with a woman who used to work at her spa. Sara also claimed that she gave Ali multiple chances to mend his ways before filing for divorce. In the March 17 episode of Lock Upp, Sara was heard saying to Karanvir Bohra that she tried giving Ali several chances but he failed her. Sara said about Ali that he keeps trying all the time and she is annoyed with it. She said, “That’s when the disrespect comes in."

Sara Khan rose to fame with shows like Bidaai and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Meanwhile, Sara has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi and Bigg Boss 4. She also participated in Nach Baliye 6 along with Paras Chhabra.

