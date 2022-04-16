Lock Upp: Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show? Here's What We Know

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has been ruling headlines ever since its premiere in February this year. However, if reports are to be believed, there will soon be a wild card entry in the show. As reported by TellyChakkar, Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz is likely to enter Kangana Ranaut’s show soon. The report further adds that it is not yet clear if Umar will be entering the show as a contestant or as a guest. News18.com tried to reach out to Umar Riaz for confirmation, but there was no response.

Umar Riaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 15. After the show, he has been very active on social media. His alleged romantic angle with Rashami Desai has also been making headlines. Apart from this, the surgeon turned model also featured in a music video titled Kya Kar Diya along with Jasmin Bhasin. It was earlier reported that Umar Riaz is also in talks to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Earlier on Friday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan is also likely to enter Kangana Ranaut’s show. “As per the sources, he will be entering Lock Upp house in a few days," the paparazzo reported.

Talking about Lock Upp, in the recent episode, we saw contestants Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and Zeeshan Faruqui teamed up to haunt fellow contestants Azma Fallah in the night.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar also entered the show recently as wild card entries. Prior to them, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah and Ali Merchant were also introduced as the wild card contestants. Meanwhile, the other contestants in the show are Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora. The show also features Karan Kundrra as a jailor. Lock Upp streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

