Lock Upp: Bigg Boss 9 Runner-Up Mandana Karimi and Pakistani Blogger Azma Fallah To Enter Kangana's Show

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp is all set to witness two new wild card entries. Yes, you read it right. Actor-model Mandana Karimi who was also the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 9 is will enter the show soon. Not just this, but Azma Fallah, a beauty blogger from Pakistan who participated in MTV’s Splitsvilla season 13 last year will also join her as a wild card contestant.

The makers of the show recently released a promo introducing both the contestants. The promo presented Mandana and Azma being tied in shackles. While Mandana has been jailed on the charges of being a ‘controversy creator’, Azma, on the other hand, has been locked up for ‘fake identity’.

“Controversy aur khabron ke beech phassein yeh do kaidi, ab khelenge atyaachaari khel (These two prisoners, stuck between controversy and news, will now play the game)! Catch @azma.fallah and @mandanakarimi in the bad** jail (sic)," the caption of the promo reads.

For the unversed, Mandana Karimi is an Iranian actress. She has worked in several television shows including Ekta Kapoor’s Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She also made headlines in 2017 after she filed a domestic violence case against her former husband Gaurav Gupta. Back then, she had alleged that Gaurav had forced her to quit acting. She had also demanded Rs Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and Rs 2 crores as compensation “for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business." However, later she withdrew the case.

On the other hand, Azma Fallah is a beauty blogger. She thinks that Poonam Pandey will be her toughest competition in the show. “I am excited because I think this badass jail needs a girl like me. Munawar Faruqui is my favourite contestant because of how he is playing, whereas Kaaranvir is awesome. I think my toughest competitor would be Poonam Pandey because she is good but sometimes dangerous," she said as cited by Indian Express.

Talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Recently, Ali Merchant and Chetan Hasraj also entered the show as wild card contestants.

