Lock Upp: Contestant Nisha Rawal Confident To Manage Conflicts With Host Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her TV debut as a host with the reality show Lock Upp. With all the buzz going around the concept and the contestants of Lock Upp, it is surely one of the most awaited reality shows of the year. The first contestant of the show was revealed by makers on February 21, and it is none other than actress Nisha Rawal. While announcing her participation in Lock Upp, Nisha posted a video of herself, dressed in an orange outfit like that of a prisoner behind the bars. In the caption, she wrote, “Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama!" (Enough of the daily soap drama, now the actual Hungama will start in my life). The show will stream from February 27 on ALT Balaji and MX Player. In a recent chat with BollywoodLife, Nisha spoke about the show’s host Kangana, who will have active participation in the show.

Stating that she is so looking forward to working with Kangana, Nisha said that there could not have been a better host than Kangana. “She is a strong-headed woman, she speaks her mind, and I absolutely adore her," Nisha said. The actress mentioned that she might agree or disagree with what Kangana does, but what matters is that she stands for it, she has got the courage and the strength to be able to carry thought into action.

Just the promo of the show hints that a number of controversies are going to stir up and the reality show will give us a bunch of newsmakers. Talking of fights, we have also seen contestants of reality shows getting into an argument with the host or even a fight. However, Nisha is confident that if she will ever have a conflict with Kangana, she is capable to manage it. But the actress mentioned that she is not going to compromise her beliefs.

“I will make sure that my belief or my message is conveyed to her in the most polite way but in an absolutely strong way because my beliefs are mine and her beliefs are her, and I absolutely respect that," Nisha said. The actress believes that a man’s character is judged by how he fights, and she will absolutely stick by that. According to her there are many ways to fight it out, one can always put across their message in a decent way and that is what she will do in the show.

