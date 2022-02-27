Lock Upp: Court Vacates Stay Order on Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor's Show, To Stream as Planned

A day after Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp ran into legal trouble, a Hyderabad court vacated a stay order and allowed the show to stream as planned. For the uninitiated, a Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig had approached Hyderabad’s city civil court and accused Lock Upp of stealing his idea. According to The Indian Express, Baig claimed that Lock Upp is based on his idea of a show called The Jail.

The idea was registered in March 2018 and the concept was shared with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege. According to Hindustan Times, a case of copyright infringement has been filed against Alt Balaji, Balaji Telefilms, Karan Medi’s MX Player, Endemol Shine, Ekta Kapoor and Endemol Shine.

It was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and the City Civil Court of Hyderabad issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, the court has now vacated the order and allowed the show to stream.

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut had announced the show last month and officially launched the show at an event in Mumbai earlier this month. As per the concept, 16 popular celebrity contestants would be locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities while fighting for the winner’s title. The viewers will also be able to interact with the contestants and be a unique part of the show.

Till now, the contestants who have been confirmed for the show are Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat and Karanvir Bohra.

Lock Upp will be streaming on February 27 at 10 pm on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

