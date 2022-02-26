Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor Cancels Kangana Ranaut's Show Just A Day Before Launch Due To Legal Trouble?

It seems like Kangana Ranaut’s new reality show Lock Upp has delayed its premiere plans. The show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, was to premiere on Sunday, February 27. But a new promo has seemingly hinted that the show will no longer premiere on Sunday. On Saturday, Ekta released a new promo to confirm that Kaaranvir Bohra will be among the 16 contestants on the show but removed the release date. The change in the premiere date comes shortly after Lock Upp ran into legal trouble after it was accused of plagiarising the concept.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig has approached Hyderabad’s city civil court and accused Lock Upp of steaming his idea. According to The Indian Express, Baig has claimed that Lock Upp is based on his idea of a show called The Jail. The idea was registered in March 2018 and the concept was shared with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege. According to Hindustan Times, a case of copyright infringement was previously filed against Alt Balaji, Balaji Telefilms, Karan Medi’s MX Player, Endemol Shine, Ekta Kapoor and Endemol Shine. The next hearing in the case will take place on March 9.

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut had announced the show last month and officially launched the show at an event in Mumbai earlier this month. As per the concept, 16 popular celebrity contestants would be locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities while fighting for the winner’s title. The viewers will also be able to interact with the contestants and be a unique part of the show.

So far, Kaaranvir, TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, and Wrestling Champion Babita Phogat have been confirmed for the show. It is to see if the show cancels its premiere plans and announces a new release date. Ekta Kapoor is yet to issue an official statement on the development.

