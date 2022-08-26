Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Visits Haji Ali Dargah Amid Her Alleged MMS Video Controversy

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora recently made the headlines after an alleged MMS video said to be of the social media sensation went viral. Although Anjali has denied her involvement in the sexually explicit video, she has fallen prey to criticism by the netizens. Amid all this, she made a visit to the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai’s Worli area on Thursday and was spotted by the paparazzi.

In the video posted by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Anjali Arora was seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs. The social media influencer was snapped donning a gorgeous ethnic fit. She can be surrounded by her fans as she performs rituals at the sacred place.

Netizens were quick to pour love for Anjali in the comment section. “We love you Anju," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked Anjali to ‘stay strong’.

A few days ago, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali sobbed uncontrollably while addressing her alleged MMS controversy. “Inki bhi family hai meri bhi family hai, meri family saare videos dekhti hai. (They also have a family, I too have one and they see all these videos)," she said. “Sometimes I feel like ye essa kyu he kar re hai, jab usme mai hu he nahi (I don’t understand why people are doing this when I am not in the video)," the social media sensation added.

The contentious video has sparked a controversy online. Several people did not seem to have changed their perception even after Anjali denied her involvement. While many online users believe that it is not her in the video, others assert the opposite.

On the work front, Anjali Arora was recently seen in the music video Saiyaan Dil Meiin Ana Re. Besides this, it is also being said that the Lock Upp fame will participate in Bigg Boss 16 too. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

