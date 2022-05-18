Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora 'Wasn't Awkward' When She Met Munawar Faruqui's GF, Says 'I Was Aware'

Hours after the ‘Badass Finale’ of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui took to social media and dropped a romantic picture with his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi, leaving Munjali fans shocked. While Munawar enjoyed a romantic camaraderie with his Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora, it was then revealed that he already had a girlfriend outside the show. Days after, Anjali Arora has now talked about meeting Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila at Lock Upp’s success party. She revealed that it wasn’t awkward because she already knew that Nazila was Munawar’s girlfriend. Anjali also explained that there is no love triangle and that her bond with Munawar is that of a good friend.

“I met her when she entered with Munawar. He introduced her to me. It wasn’t awkward. I was aware that she is his girlfriend and that she’ll be coming to the party. So I just met her. She is very cute. There is no love triangle. Both of them are very happy together. May God bless them. The bond that I and Munawar share is of pure friendship," Anjali told RJ Siddharth Kannan as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier this week, Munawar Faruqui also talked about how his bond with Anjali impacted his girlfriend Nazila. The comedian mentioned that it was not easy for Nazila to watch him and Anjali together in the show. He further added that Nazila went through a lot of emotions because of the same but soon understood and supported him in the game. “I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me," Munawar Faruqui told TellyChakkar.com.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui became one of the most popular contestants of Lock Upp and eventually took home the trophy.

