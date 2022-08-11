Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora's Alleged MMS Video Leaked? Here’s What She Says

Anjali Arora, a social media influencer, last appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp. She made headlines for various reasons post her stint in the reality show. The actress is currently busy promoting her song Saiyaan Dil Meiin Ana Re but people cannot stop talking about her latest controversy. Allegedly, a private video of the influencer has been doing rounds on the internet. During the promotional interviews, the actress was asked about the alleged MMS video, however, the social media sensation refused to talk about the matter.

In a video posted by the Daily Trending News on their YouTube channel, when Anjali was quizzed about it, she replied, “We can skip this question I think." She further urged the media personnel to focus on Kacha Badam as it is her first project and mentioned that she is very excited about it.

Meanwhile, the video has ignited a controversy on social media. Many internet users believe it is not Anjali Arora but someone else who resembles her. While others think otherwise. However, there is no such proof of whether it is her in the video or not.

Anjali further shared her views about the song and said, “When I first heard the song, I found it very soft, the old version, but when I heard the recreated version with beats and all, I could imagine myself dancing. Prince Gupta sir has choreographed the song and it is beautifully done. This song is already very popular, so we had a responsibility on our shoulders that we have to only do our best. I have given my 100 percent to the song," as quoted by the Times of India.

During her interaction with the media personnel, Anjali also reacted to speculations regarding her entry into Bigg Boss OTT’s upcoming season. “I won’t be able to say anything about it right now. You might see me on the show, might not ( laughs). Fans ke liye kuch surprise toh rehna chahiye (There should be some surprise for the fans)," she said.

