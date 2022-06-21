Lock Upp Fame Mandana Karimi Reacts to Trolls Who Attacked Her For Twerking in Hijab, Calls Them 'Crazy'

Lock Upp fame Mandana Karimi was recently attacked by trolls for dropping a video in which she was seen twerking in a hijab. Responding to all such comments who slammed her, the actress has now said that ‘people are crazy’. Mandana dropped a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories on Tuesday and wrote, “And of course reading comments on my burka reel. DAMN people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I’m done, I wanna be a unicorn."

For the unversed, Mandana Karini recently shared a video on Instagram in which she wore a Burqa and was seen tapping her feet in a quirky way. “I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS NO HATES just bunch of people making a film (sic)," the caption of her video read. However, the video had left netizens disappointed who slammed her for allegedly disrespecting hijab. Several people took to the comment section of her post and had written, ‘unfollowing you’. “Why the hell would u do that??" another comment read.

Mandana Karimi was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. She entered the show as a wild card entry but was eliminated soon. “I do not have the appetite to eat people up or cut their throats. I choose myself and peace. I am so grateful to you ma’am that I could stand here and share my secret. I want to leave the show on that note," Mandana had said while leaving the show. During the show, Mandana also made several big revelations one of which was having a secret relationship with an ace director.

Prior to Lock Upp, Mandana had also participated in Bigg Boss 9. She also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2015 film Roy. She was also seen in Bhaag Johnny which was also released in 2015. Later, Mandana also featured in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles among others.

