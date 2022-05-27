Lock Upp Finalist Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to Marry On This Date After 12 Years of Courtship

Who knew that a meeting on a highway over a flat tyre would result in the unbreakable bond for life! Who knew that Arjuna Award winner and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh and Ahmedabad’s bindass and outspoken Payal Rohatgi would tie the knot to each other! Different thoughts, different personality, different career choices… but what unites them is simplicity, vegetarianism, yoga and love and respect. And that is more than enough to for Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi to move forward and say their wedding vows to solemnise their 12-year relationship.

Obviously, this is nothing less than happy news for the fans of Payal and Sangram that on 9th July 2022, both of them will be tied in the priceless bond of marriage. Says Sangram Singh, “Earlier, we were going to get married on my birthday on July 21, but according to Hindu religion and date, the Muhurat of July 8 and 9 are very auspicious. So that’s why we chose July 9." The wedding will take place either in Gujarat, Haryana or Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Add Sangram and Payal, “We would like to give a message to every couple that marriage does not mean three words, “I love you" and stand with a rose in your hand. Marriage is the union of two souls, two different human beings, who know in their hearts that they are set to traverse the life’s journey together. Only then should you get married. Otherwise you should take your time, and think. You need to hold your partner’s hand for life and traverse the journey, however rough the roads may become. It is this faith that is marriage. It is this faith that is true love." Kudos to this Power Couple.

Advertisement

According to a report in ETimes, Payal and Sangram will have a destination wedding at either Udaipur or Ahmedabad. It will be a low-key, intimate ceremony and the couple will throw a reception party later in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.