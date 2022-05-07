Lock Upp: From Munawar Faruqui to Payal Rohatgi, Contestants Set the Stage On Fire During Finale Performance; Watch

With just a few hours left to announce the name of the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp, the makers are further piquing the curiosity. They recently dropped the videos of power-packed performances by the contestants.

In videos posted by ALT Balaji’s official Instagram handle, we see Munawar Faruqui shaking a leg with Anjali Arora. We also see the clips of Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma and Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey’s killer dance moves.

In the first clip, we see Munawar and Anjali dressed in blingy ensembles as they groove on Break up song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Next, we see Shivam Sharma flaunting his chiselled abs in a studded jacket as she performs with his crush Sara Khan. They impress the viewers with their power-packed performance on She Move It Like by Badshah.

In another video posted by ALT Balaji, we see Saisha Shinde all glammed up, dressed in a sexy black dress as she grooves on the beats of Darling song from 7 Khoon Maaf.

Dressed up in a sexy pink and silver blingy saree, Payal Rohatgi sets the stage on fire with her performance on Desi Girl from Dostana. She even nails the hook step of the song.

There is a clip of Poonam Pandey’s sizzling performance on Param Sundari from Kriti Sanon starrer film Mimi.

We see Anjali Arora slaying in a red ensemble as she nails it on Badshah’s song DJ wale Babu.

Soon after the videos were shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped fire and heart emoticons as they root for their favorite contestants.

Those still in the race include Munawar faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Payal Rohatgi. Troublemaker Prince Narula, who entered the show just a few weeks back, is also in the race to the finale.

The grand finale of Lock Upp will take place today. It will stream on MXPlayer and AltBalaji from 10:30 pm tonight.

