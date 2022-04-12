Lock Upp: From Munawar's Secret Marriage to Mandana's Abortion, 5 Most Shocking Confessions on Show

Needless to say, Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp has become one of the most-watched reality shows in the country. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is acing her role as a host as she appears in a fierce and bold avatar on her OTT debut show. Now, the show features many controversial contestants, who in order to save themselves from the elimination open up about their deepest darkest secrets.

Like how the recent revelation by Mandana Karimi in the latest Judgement episode left Kangana in tears and fans in shock. The Iranian actress disclosed about having an affair with a popular director and as their relationship grew strong in a few months, he decided to settle down with her.

The two decided to keep it a secret as Mandana was awaiting her divorce from her former partner, but then she got pregnant with the director’s child and he backed off. He also asked his friends to convince Mandana to abort the child and denied taking care of the baby, so she had to be strong and go through an abortion. Making some quiet revelations on the show, many celebrities have left not only the fans in shock but also their co-contestants.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at them:

Munawar Faruqui

Amidst his love angle with Anjali Arora, the stand-up comedian stunned the entire nation after revealing his secret marriage. He also opened up about his son, for whom he entered the show.

Karanvir Bohra

While talking about his personal life, the TV actor revealed that he has been in debt since 2015 and is working solely to pay all of it. He also said that he hasn’t been doing well in his career for the last seven years. He has 3-4 cases on him for not paying the money back.

Saisha Shinde

Advertisement

The fashion designer revealed that someone from her family molested her at the age of 10 and it was only a few years later she realised that she was being molested. The molester was only a few years older than her.

Tehseen Poonawalla

The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that a renowned industrialist wanted him to sleep with his wife while he watches. He said that it wasn’t any threesome and the industrialist only wanted to watch Tehseen. He added that the industrialist had certain fantasies, which he played out for him.

Shivam Sharma

Advertisement

In the reality show, Shivam revealed that he had a sexual encounter with his neighbour, who was divorced. Shivam said that she was her mother’s friend and according to him because she was divorced it wasn’t wrong. He said that he did it because he wanted to help her in her sexual life and it happened 8-9 years ago when he was in college.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.