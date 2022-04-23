Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra Says Karan Kundrra ‘Understands Things Like an Elder Brother’, Opens Up About Kangana Ranaut

Kaaranvir Bohra had been one of the favourite contestants amongst the audience in Lock Upp. The TV actor was eliminated from the show, but was brought back along with Saisha Shinde on popular demand. But, a few days back, the actor was once again eliminated from the show. Now post his eviction, he has opened up about jailor Karan Kundrra and host Kangana Ranaut.

Speaking to Mid Day, Kaaranvir said, “Karan is amazing. I knew Karan as Karan Kundrra, what I see as a jailor is his soul. The way he speaks and makes you understand things is like an elder brother, though he is younger to me! I was very impressed with him."

He also spoke about host Kangana Ranaut and said, “As for queen K, she is a terrific host, to the point, no judgements. The best part about her is, she lets you deal with whatever you do. She shows both the roads and you have to repent for what you do. That’s also the reason I enjoyed the show so much. The only thing I didn’t appreciate is how time and again she would pinpoint about me having lost 10 reality shows."

Kaaranvir, inside Lock Upp, had opened up about how much debt he has and that anyone in his place would have probably committed suicide. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed, “I have earned so much from the show that my debt will be settled." He also added, “I am very glad that I’m out of the show, as it has come to such a point where I couldn’t do it. Literally, a lot of physical violence was happening toward women and I’m completely against that. And I had to take that stand. There was a lot of abusive language going on. I have a family, and I have a life outside, It’s like if you have nothing to lose, the show is great for you. I have a lot at stake. I did get badass at my level, and not like this. I cannot lose my dignity and play my game."

