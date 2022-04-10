Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Speaks Of Hrithik Roshan 'Scandal' As Munawar Faruqui Says He's Married

Kangana Ranaut opened up about her ‘scandal’ with a married man, seemingly hinting at Hrithik Roshan, on her reality show Lock Upp. The actress, who is the host of the show, shared her experience of being involved with a married man and recalled it became a huge controversy at the time. Speaking about the relationship, Kangana said that these men have sob stories of being ‘trapped’ in marriages and make young girls believe only they can save them from their marriage.

The discussion about Kangana’s past relationship began after the Lock Upp host addressed Munawar Faruqui about a picture in which the contestant was seen posing with a woman and a kid. Kangana said that the picture has gone viral on social media and asked him if he would want to speak about it. As reported by Hindustan Times, Munawar refused to talk about it.

Advertisement

It was then that Kangana shared her personal experience, presenting her own example. “Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women," she said.

“Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl," she added. When Munawar interrupted to clarify that it is not the same story as his, Kangana assured him that she was talking about him. She said that she was opening up about the experience for many young girls would relate to it. “It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife’s story, you’d be shocked," she said.

After Kangana’s pep talk, Munawar opened up about his relationship. He revealed he has been married for years now and has a child from the marriage. He added that he was married at a young age but the couple isn’t living together for the past 1.5 years and the matter is in court right now.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.