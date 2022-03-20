Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Seeks ‘Art of Seduction’ Coaching From Poonam Pandey

During a recent task in the reality show Lock Upp, inmate Poonam Pandey was seen playing the part of a ‘seductress’. However, her performance has left even the host, Kangana Ranaut completely impressed. In the latest episode, Kangana talked about Poonam’s performance during the task and appreciated her ‘art of seduction’.

The Manikarnika actress called Poonam’s performance hot and said, “Aapka jo act tha, jo role play kiya, wo sach mein bahut hot tha (Your act, the role play, it was really very hot)." Kangana further added that she agrees with Poonam that seduction is an art and explained how women in ancient times used to learn it. Kangana also joked about how Poonam should teach others about seduction by opening a school. “Aapko ek school bhi chalana chahiye, hum log bhi usme admission le lenge, humko bhi training do (you must run a school, we will take admission too, give training to us as well)," she said.

For the unversed, during a recent task in the show, contestants were given several dares as a part of which Poonam played the role of a seductive princess.

Earlier, Poonam also talked about her childhood days and revealed how her family struggled even to eat proper food. She also talked about several publicity stunts she has done in her life and added that her brother and sister are settled today only because of that. The controversial celebrity also mentioned her ex-husband and revealed that he used to beat her. “He didn’t just beat once, my brain injury did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss, and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone," she had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show apart from Poonam Pandey are comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. Recently, Ali Merchant also entered the show as a wild card contestant.

