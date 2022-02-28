Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Katrina, Tells Raveena Tandon No One Can Do Tip Tip Barsa Paani Like Her

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has made her digital debut with the reality show Lock Upp. The show kickstarted on Sunday (February 27) and the first two contestants of the show were introduced, Munawar Faruqui and Swami Chakrapani Maharaj. Well during the first episode, Kangana interacted with Raveena Tandon too and told her that no one can match up to her version of the popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena performed to the peppy track in her film Mohra.

Kangana said, “Aapke Tip Tip Barsa Paani ka koi kitna bhi remix kar le, aapke saamne paani kum chai hai. (No matter how much people remix your Tip Tip Barsa Paani, they don’t stand a chance in front of you)" The comment is assumed to be a subtle dig at Katrina Kaif's remix of the song in the film Sooryavanshi. Katrina grooved to the track and had garnered a lot of attention. During their conversation, Kangana also called Raveena relentless, which left the latter blushing. Even Raveena couldn’t hold back herself and the actor went on to say, “Baaton ke zariye thappad marne ka joh style hai woh sirf Kangana hi kar sakti hai (Only Kangana knows the art of slapping through words).”

Previously, at the trailer launch of the show, when Kangana was asked the names of contestants she desired to put behind bars in her show, the actor expressed the desire to lock up a couple of people from the film industry. She said, “Mere lock-up mein meri favourite cast hogi…sabse pehle toh mere best friend Karan Johar Ji (My favourite cast will be in the lock up, first of all, my best friend Karan Johar Ji).”

While Munawar and Chakrapani Maharaj have already entered the Lock Upp, the other names who will enter the house include Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat. The reality show has roped in some of the most controversial names in the business to keep the audiences glued.

