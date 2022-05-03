Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Talks About 'Kala Sach' of Bollywood, Says 'Sexual Exploitation Is Common'

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is making headlines for all the controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. In the recent Judgment Day episode, Kangana too made some massive statements as she talked about the ‘Kala Sach’ (dark truth) of Bollywood. The actress, who often talks about her struggle in the film industry, told Saisha Shinde that sexual exploitation is common in the industry.

“I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it’s the truth…While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai," she said as cited by India.com.

Kangana Ranaut further talked about #MeToo movement in Bollywood and alleged that women who called out prominent names are nowhere to be seen today. “Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain," she added.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement came after Saisha Shinde revealed how one of her ‘favourite designers’ once invited her to his hotel room and did the same with 7-8 other boys too. “This is one secret that I never brought out. This Indian designer was my favourite. When I met him, obviously I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room, I hugged him, and of course, we had sex. He did this with at least 7 to 8 boys," she said.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show. Currently, Lock Upp is gearing up towards its grand finale.

