Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Cannot Stop Smiling He Talks About His Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are madly in love with each other and it is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. Since then, their romantic relationship has been making headlines and winning hearts. However, in the recent episode of Lock Upp, Karan Kundrra was seen mentioning his ladylove. Karan, who is a jailer in the show, talked about how he found the love of his life in a reality show.

“He (Prince Narula) met his lady love on a show like this, I met my ladylove on a show like this. The kind of relationships, the kind of strong bonds that happen on reality shows is something that lasts," Karan said during the episode.

The video has left TejRan fans in complete awe. Fans were quick to notice how Karan blushed before talking about finding his love. He blushed whenever he thinks about Teja," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “I am not over this part the way he blushed and Prince immediately knew what is gonna say."

Just a few days back, Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey raised the hotness quotient in the show with their sizzling dance performance. While Karan too was seen enjoying their dance, Munawar indirectly reminded him of Tejasswi Prakash without naming her. “Jailor saheb, abhi raseela ayegi rass tapkane. Sambhal se dekhna …. bhabhi dekh rhi hai,“ Munawar said as cited by Businessupturn.com. His response had left Karan laughing out loud.

