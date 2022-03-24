Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Sends Inmates into Frenzy As He Breaks News About Show Crossing 100 Mn Views

Lock Upp, the latest reality show is streaming on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji. The show was first premiered on 27th February 2022. Lock Upp has already become the centre of attention and has garnered more eyes than Bigg Boss and other TV reality shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. 16 celebrities have come together to live in jail and are competing with each other to survive till the end in order to win the title. Along with Kangana Ranaut, actor Karan Kundrra is also making appearances on the show as the jailor and has already wooed the fans with his unique role.

The show has made a lot of noise already and has got everyone hooked, so much so that Lock Upp has crossed 100 million views. Karan Kundrra, the jailor in Lock Upp made his big announcement in front of the inmates. The video of Karan Kundrra announcing this has now gone viral on the internet. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra can be seen telling the inmates/contestants on Lock Upp that the show has crossed 100 million views. He further adds that the show is currently No. 1 in the race of OTT platforms and there seems to be no close competition from any other OTT platform series or show. Kundrra can also be seen sharing with the inmates that everyone is appreciating the show and it is being widely accepted by the people. He also recalls the time when 1 million and 3 million views were a big deal and created a storm. However, things have changed now and so have the goals, with many series and shows now aiming to hit the 100 million milestones as early as possible.

The inmates of Lock Upp can be seen applauding and celebrating the success of the show after Karan Kundrra makes the announcement.

The participants on Lock Upp include Sunil Pal, Payal Rohtagi, Karanvir Bohra, Munawwar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Saisha Shinde, Tehseen Poonawalla, Sara Khan, and Babita Phogat, among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.