Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Breaks Down Into Tears As He Misses His Daughters Bella, Vienna and Gia

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show has been keeping the viewers hooked, ever since its announcement was made. As the show captures the lives of celebrities living in the lock-up, their emotional moments too are recorded in the show. In a recent episode of the show, Karanvir Bohra, who is a doting father to his three daughters, got extremely emotional as he was missing his little ones. The actor who shares a strong bond with his wife Teejay Sidhu was seen breaking down into tears while looking at their picture of his daughters Bella, Vienna, and Gia.

In one of the scenes, the Naagin actor is seen seated on his bed with a photograph of his daughters in his hand and discussed how tough it is to stay without them in the house. He sat with the picture and got emotional as tears rolled down his cheeks.

Advertisement

Karanvir started talking to the camera and conveying his message to his daughters. He shared how much he is missing them, especially sleeping with Vienna (whom he fondly calls Nain), and also mentioned that he is missing their voice calling him Abba.

Karanvir said, “It’s is really hard to stay away from my kids. It is very hard. I miss them a lot. How are they doing. Do they miss me, I am sure they do. Tell them dad misses them so much. He really does. I miss hearing their voice Abba (cries). I miss sleeping with Nain. (Nain) I miss sleeping with you (talks to himself and laughs while crying)."

In one of the recent episodes of Lock Upp, Karanvir opened up about one of the most vulnerable aspects of his life and revealed a secret that nobody knew apart from his wife. He shared that his wife Teejay suffered a miscarriage before their daughter Gia. He then shared, “Before Gia we lost a baby during COVID. We were so scared to not tell anyone about it because we didn’t want people to say ‘Arre yaar ye kya hogaya, kaise hogaya, kyu hogaya’. Maybe to protect ourselves we didn’t want to say. We had to lie to our own family, to our own relatives."

“When we talk about mental health issues, they come from home only. They start from home, because ghar waale kuch bolte hain, maybe they don’t mean it, they speak out of concern. Her family does not know, my family does not know. At that point we felt we lost emotional well-being, mental health. Start from your own house mental health. It is ok to be a bipolar, transwoman or lose things in life, to be older. It is just ok to be alive," added Karanvir.

Advertisement

In December 2020, the 39-year-old actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child Gia Vanessa Snow. The couple is parents to three beautiful baby girls Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.