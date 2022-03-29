Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Gets Evicted in Shocking Twist, Hugs Teary-eyed Anjali Arora

The latest episode of reality show Lock Upp witnessed the eviction of television actor Karanvir Bohra. On Monday, the new wildcard entries Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakkar were asked to choose a contestant they would want to leave the house that day itself. The two contestants were called to an isolated room away from fellow Lock Upp contestants inside the Naqab zone.

Zeeshan who had entered the show recently and was yet to be assigned a team, was asked to create his own space by naming one person from among those who have been selected for eviction in the chargesheet. Zeeshan named Karanvir and Vinit also named Karanvir.

Soon after this, the guards announced that it was time for Karanvir to be evicted since Zeeshan and Vinit had named him. The announcement left everyone shocked. Zeeshan was seen approaching Karanvir for a handshake but the actor stepped back and said, “Do not touch me."

Advertisement

Karanvir’s shock was also quite palpable as it came unexpectedly. Shivam Sharma, who was quite close to Karanvir started crying and said, “Sara Khan chali gai, Saisha Shinde chali gai ab aap bhi ja rahe ho (Sara and Saisha are gone, and now you are also leaving)." As they bid farewell to Karanvir, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey also got teary-eyed. Shivam continued to cry inconsolably.

The episode also saw Anjali Arora and Ali Merchant indulging in a heated argument. Anjali got quite agitated at all the contestants after she could not find her hairdryer. The actress accused Ali of stealing it as he got offended when she called everyone in the jail “cheap people." That is when Ali asked Anjali not to generalise her anger at all the inmates. Although Anjali found her hairdryer under a pile of clothes she believed that it was Ali who hid it there.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.