Lock Upp: Karanvir, Munawar And Zeeshan Pose as Ghosts to Haunt Azma Fallah; Watch Her Reaction

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is keeping its viewers hooked. The show gives a dose of entertainment to the viewers with all its twists, turns, pranks and the rivalry between the participants. Speaking of pranks, in a recent episode of Lock Upp, we see contestants Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and Zeeshan Faruqui teaming up to haunt fellow contestant Azma Fallah in the night.

In a video posted by ALT Balaji on their official Instagram handle, we see Karanvir along with Zeeshan and Munawar as they all stand outside Azma’s lock up while she takes a sound nap in her bed. Soon, we see the boys rubbing a lot of talcum powder on their faces and covering their bodies with quilts. Soon after, the trio stands by the boundaries of the lock-up as they strike pose to haunt Azma. Karan throws footwear on her to wake her up, as soon as Azma wakes up, she walks in front of her bed. On turning back, she sees Karan, Munawar and Zeesharn shouting out loud while she stands silently in fear.

Netizens were left in splits as they found the prank funny. Scores of fans took to the comments section and wrote hilarious comments. One one of the fans wrote, “Omg I can’t stop laughing ," another said, “munawar itna cute bhoot kon drega kuch b krte hai yeh log❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A third social media user said, “KV looks real ka bhoot in black n white mode ."

Earlier, the makers of Lock Upp shared another intriguing clip on social media. In the video, we see Karan Kundrra swooned over by Payal Rohtagi and Poonam Pandey’s performances on the song ‘Babuji zara dheere chalo.’

Poonam was wearing a bikini top and Payal had draped a red chunni over her dress. Karan entered the Lock Upp house and bashed everyone as they had not shown any unity during a task. He also added on how unfair it was to him as a jailor, that he gave the inmates what they wanted but still there was no improvement. The inmates in Lock Upp were then taken to the ‘Lock Upp Rang Munch Task’ where for the first time, the audience donned a ‘white mask’. This indicated that they would not be judged this time.

Lock Upp is streamed on MX player. The show is created and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The plot of the show revolves around putting controversial celebrities in Kangana Ranaut’s prison cells.

