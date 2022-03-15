Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Opens Up on His Financial Crunch, Says 'I Am Down in Worst Debt of My Life'

Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp is all set to entertain you with its full-time drama. Along with the jaw-dropping tasks, the celebrity contestants have made the show even more controversial by sharing some of their deepest and darkest secrets to the world. The contestants have to reveal some of their unknown secrets to get saved, in case they end up in nominations. In the previous episode of the captive-based reality show, Karanvir Bohra shared that he has not been doing well in his career for the last 7 years. The actor revealed that he is in debt and has some cases filed against him, as he failed to return the money.

While speaking to Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, and Geeta Phogat, Karanvir opened up about the financial crunch going through. Karanvir said, “I am down in the worst debt of my life. Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera….”

He shared that from 2015 to now, whatever work he has taken up is only to return the money or pay back his debts. Karanvir expressed that he feels sorry for himself and for his family. “Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. (If someone else would have been in my place, he would have committed suicide),” he added.

Karanvir mentioned that if it would have not been for Teejay, his mom, his dad and his kids, he cannot imagine what he would have done. He called LockUpp his “lifeline” as it is his chance to get rid of the debts.

As per the latest update on the show, Lock Upp is all set to introduce the first wild card contestant, Ali Merchant, who is the ex-husband of Sara Khan.

