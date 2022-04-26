Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Says Kangana Is An 'Awesome' Host, Answers If The Show Is Better Than Bigg Boss

Karanvir Bohra recently got eliminated from the controversial show Lock Upp. This was for the second time that the actor had to walk out of the show. He was previously eliminated as well but was later introduced as a wild card contestant. However, days after his exit from the show, Karanvir Bohra talked about Kangana Ranaut as a host. During a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Karanvir Bohra mentioned that Kangana is an ‘awesome’ host. Karanvir was further asked who is a better host, Kangana Ranaut of Lock Upp or Salman Khan of Bigg Boss.

“See, Kangana is someone who is very opinionated. That is how we know her outside. People might say that she is very judgmental too. The biggest surprise was seeing her completely neutral non-judgmental side on the show. She never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome," the actor told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, in another interview with Koimoi.com, Karanvir Bohra was asked if Lock Upp is better than Bigg Boss. To this, the actor talked about how there was fear of getting judged in the Bigg Boss house and said, “(In Bigg Boss) I used to be judged and I used to always feel ki ‘Yeh galat kiya.’ Toh meri growth nahi hui, I was going more into a shell. This (Lock Upp) has bloomed me. This show has bloomed me as a human being."

“Lock Upp, there is nobody judging me. Mai joh sahi karta hu, joh galat karta hu – mujhe bola jata hai ki woh aap deal karo use, you deal with it. So it has been evolving for me as a human being. In Bigg Boss I used to get judged," the actor added.

For the unversed, Karanvir Bohra participated in Bigg Boss 12. He was the first finalist to get evicted from the show.

