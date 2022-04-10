Home » News » Movies » Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Was Pregnant with an Ace Director’s Child but Was Abandoned, Kangana Tears Up

Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Was Pregnant with an Ace Director’s Child but Was Abandoned, Kangana Tears Up

Mandana Karimi and Kangana Ranaut in Lock Upp
In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi revealed she had a secret affair with a director and was pregnant with his child; but she was abandoned, and had to abort the baby

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 10, 2022, 17:04 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ might be a very tough and brutal game but it does have a place for the soft hearts. The show with the most controversial celebrities does come with a secret. One of which will be revealed tonight on the show by Mandana Karimi which turned the flow of the game on the emotional side.

When asked to reveal her secret, Mandana Karimi disclosed about having a secret relationship with an ace director after she was separated from businessman Gaurav Gupta. She added that the said person is very vocal about women’s rights and is considered an idol by many as well. Mandana said that their relationship become very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex. Mandana Karimi got pregnant with his child and when he got to know about her unplanned pregnancy, he backed off, the reason being, he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility. Meanwhile, he also asked her friend to convince her to plan an abortion. He kept giving multiple reasons and denied taking care of the baby so she had to be strong and go through an abortion.

Mandana shared her deep sorrowed thought about the same, “I didn’t want to give birth to a child when he is not aware about his father". All the other contestants looked teary eyed, as did host Kagana Ranaut. Saisha and Payal gave her hugs and The Queen consoled Mandana by saying, “In the city of dreams, life is so much of brutality and survival that no one talks about such incidents".

Mandana married Gaurav Gupta in 2017, and separated from him in just 5 months. She also filed a case of domestic violence against the businessman.

Watch this r episode on ALTBalaji and MX Player tonight at 10.30PM. ‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

