Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora Discuss The Future of Their Relationship | Deets Inside

Relationships indeed get tested in reality shows and Lock Upp is no different. Currently, the show is at a vital stage with the finale just a few weeks away. With each passing day, equations inside the “jail" are changing. Things have not been all good between friends Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora. In the previous episode, the comedian accused Anjali of backstabbing him. Though the two patched up and discussed their differences, looks like their relationship is not going to go back to what it was.

In one of the recent episodes of Lock Upp, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui were seen discussing their changing equation. They also discussed the future of their relationship in a heart-to-heart conversation. Munawar started the chat by asking Anjali about her plans with her boyfriend outside the show. The Instagram influencer shared that she would first meet her family and then her boyfriend, adding that her boyfriend is also family. After listening to this, Munawar asked, “Uske saath time spend karegi? (Will you spend time with him)" To this Anjali replied, “Ghumne jana hai (We have to go on a trip)"

Continuing the conversation, Anjali asked Munawar whether or not he would meet her boyfriend. “Tu milega na Akash se? Wo bhi bahut hasaata hai. Mean jokes… (Will you meet Akash? He is also very funny)" Munawar smiled and nodded. Seconds later he added, “Mere jaise mean jokes koi nahi maarta (Nobody says mean jokes the way I do)" She brushed his claim away stating that the comedian, so far, hasn’t poked many mean jokes at her.

Later, Anjali was heard asking Munawar what would he do if she gets eliminated. He assured her that she won’t get out before Saisha Shinde, Ali Merchant and Poonam Pandey.

Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

