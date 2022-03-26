Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down in Tears; Karan Kundrra Hugs Him, Says 'Jab Tu Rota Hai...'

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp started, it has become the talk of the town. Whether it’s controversies, fights, or the revelation of the deep dark secrets of the celebrity contestants in the show, Lock Upp is making the headlines everyday. However, the recent episode of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show is making everyone emotional. After all this ‘atyachari khel’ hasn’t been easy for the participants, who have reached a saturation point. In the recent episode, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui breaks down as he misses his family.

The jailor of the show Karan Kundrra gave a chance to the orange team members to press the buzzer and get a chance to talk to their family members. But this offer came with a repercussion, which asked the person who presses the buzzer to take another name from the orange team and indefinitely restrict the member from ‘jhol ghar’ tasks. After the contestant learned about Ali Merchant’s (blue team member) genuine reason to get a call from his family, the orange team allowed him to press the buzzer. This resulted in Ali having a conversation with his bedridden grandmother and mother. As Ali pressed the buzzer, he took Payal Rohatgi’s name and confined her from the ‘jhol ghar’ tasks.

Watching Ali having a conversation with his family was an emotional moment for all, but mostly for Munawar, who is considered to be the strongest, wittiest, and smartest player in the house. After witnessing Munawar in tears, when Karan asked him if he was fine, the comedian couldn’t control his tears from rolling down. He then revealed that he misses his mother and that he won’t be able to receive a phone call from her.

A short clip from the episode was posted on Munawar’s YouTube fan page, where he can be heard saying, “Merko bas ye feel ho raha tha ki merko kabhi aisa phone nahi aa sakta. Meri maa kabhi phone nahi kar payegi. Merko to awaaz bhi aati hai. (I am just feeling that I will never receive a phone call like this. My mother will never be able to call me. I don’t even remember her voice)." Munawar’s words made everyone extremely emotional, including the jailor of the show.

Next, every contestant can be seen consoling Munawar, even Karan went to him and hugged him. As Karan entered the jail, he hugged Munawar and said, “Jab tu hasta hai na to puri country hasti hai. Aaj tu ro raha hai na to pura green room, puri country aur main bhi ro raha hoon. (When you smile then the entire country smiles with you. Today you are crying, then the entire green room, the whole nation is crying including me)." To this Munawar replied, “Isliye to nahi rota hoon. (That is why I don’t cry)." Karan added, “Jinki call ki tu wait kar raha hai na, unhe na call ki zarurat nahi hai. They’re looking at you, they are with you, 24 hours, all the time. Unki duayein tere saath hai, pure Hindustan ki duayein tere sath hai. (There prayers are with you). Terko kya lagta hai wo jo tujhe dekh rahe hain, do you think they’re not proud of you? Do you know how proud we are of you? I’m proud of you, I’m sure everybody here is proud of you."

For those who don’t know, in 2002 Munawar lost his mother, who died by suicide.

